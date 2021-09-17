Insider Selling: WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) CEO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $306,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
WOW opened at $19.53 on Friday. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $23.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.64 and a beta of 2.09.
WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.37). WideOpenWest had a net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.78 million. On average, analysts forecast that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WideOpenWest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.
About WideOpenWest
WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds
Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.