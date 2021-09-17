Insider Selling: WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) CEO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $306,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

WOW opened at $19.53 on Friday. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $23.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.64 and a beta of 2.09.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.37). WideOpenWest had a net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.78 million. On average, analysts forecast that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Claar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 89.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WideOpenWest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

