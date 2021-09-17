Integral Health Asset Management LLC Has $15.56 Million Stock Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 360,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Envista accounts for 2.1% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $15,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVST. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 28.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 8,559 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Envista by 51.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 23,035 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Envista by 29.5% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 20,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 237.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 16,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 100,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 38,800 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

NVST stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.54. The company had a trading volume of 42,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,974. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.05 and a 200-day moving average of $42.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Envista Holdings Co. has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $46.52.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $740.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.75 million. Envista had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 9.72%. Research analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $425,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,007.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $72,114.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,405 shares of company stock worth $703,447. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

