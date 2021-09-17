Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.3475 per share by the chip maker on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%.

Intel has raised its dividend by 22.5% over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.06. The stock had a trading volume of 88,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,226,117. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $219.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.70. Intel has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.65.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Intel stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,378,548 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.67% of Intel worth $1,528,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

