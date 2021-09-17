Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 55.8% from the August 15th total of 4,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Interlink Electronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Get Interlink Electronics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LINK traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.02. 11,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,689. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.41. The stock has a market cap of $71.43 million, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.93. Interlink Electronics has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $19.00.

Interlink Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of force sensing technology solutions. Its products include force sensing, position sensing and mouse pointing & touchpad. The company was founded on February 27, 1985 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Interlink Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interlink Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.