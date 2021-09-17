International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,171 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in International Bancshares were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Bancshares by 3.1% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 2.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 32.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 12.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 38.7% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 214,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 59,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBOC opened at $40.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. International Bancshares Co. has a one year low of $25.21 and a one year high of $53.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.27.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 38.40% and a return on equity of 10.63%.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. This is an increase from International Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.55.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

