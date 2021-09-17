International Biotechnology Trust PLC Acquires Shares of 78,000 Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new stake in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 78,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC owned about 0.08% of Ardelyx as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in Ardelyx by 3.8% in the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 1,636,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,835,000 after purchasing an additional 59,426 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the first quarter worth $1,141,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the second quarter worth $2,539,000. Copernicus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the first quarter worth $331,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,982,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,606,000 after acquiring an additional 60,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

ARDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $6.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Ardelyx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen set a $7.70 price objective on shares of Ardelyx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ardelyx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.46.

ARDX stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.31. 12,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,051,538. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.55. The company has a market capitalization of $134.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.81. Ardelyx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 99.11% and a negative net margin of 1,009.33%. On average, analysts forecast that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.