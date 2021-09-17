International Biotechnology Trust PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC reduced its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 50,500 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTX. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 84.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $125,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $208,000. Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 43.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period.

Shares of MRTX stock traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.00. 11,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,613. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.46 and a 1-year high of $249.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.74.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.83). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.76 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (down from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.25.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

