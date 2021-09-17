International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,342 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.86.

Shares of IBM stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.74. 90,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,235,381. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.58. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

