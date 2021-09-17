International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Trading 1.6% Higher

International Petroleum Co. (TSE:IPCO) shares traded up 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.22 and last traded at C$6.18. 35,358 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 54,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IPCO shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Petroleum from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on International Petroleum from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

The company has a market cap of C$938.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.07.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds interests in a portfolio of oil and gas assets located in Canada, Malaysia, and France. As at December 31, 2020, it had a proved and probable reserves of 272 million barrels of oil equivalents. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

