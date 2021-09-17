Intouch Holdings Public (OTC:SHNUF) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Intouch Holdings Public (OTC:SHNUF) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

OTC:SHNUF opened at $2.40 on Monday. Intouch Holdings Public has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $2.40.

About Intouch Holdings Public

Intouch Holdings Public Co Ltd. engages in the investment in satellite, internet, telecommunications, media, and advertising businesses. It operates through the following segments: Local Wireless Telecommunications, Satellite and International Businesses, Corporate and Other Businesses. The Local Wireless Telecommunications segment provides local mobile telecommunication as well as trade and rent of telecommunications equipment and accessories.

