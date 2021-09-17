Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 4,932 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 63,984 shares.The stock last traded at $14.22 and had previously closed at $14.23.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.53.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%.
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:VCV)
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
