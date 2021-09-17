Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 4,932 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 63,984 shares.The stock last traded at $14.22 and had previously closed at $14.23.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.53.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCV. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $1,035,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 20.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 24,338 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 13.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 668,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,555,000 after buying an additional 79,906 shares in the last quarter. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:VCV)

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

