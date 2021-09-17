Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Short Interest Update

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a drop of 74.8% from the August 15th total of 60,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PID. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.73. 410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,700. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.57. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $18.56.

