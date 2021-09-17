Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Short Interest Up 263.7% in August

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,100 shares, a growth of 263.7% from the August 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of NYSE OIA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.15. The stock had a trading volume of 44,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,316. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.11.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0305 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the second quarter worth $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 15.4% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 9.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

