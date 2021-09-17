Investors Purchase High Volume of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:EWH)

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 12,551 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,307% compared to the typical volume of 892 put options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 102,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,556,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 676,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,980,000 after acquiring an additional 64,270 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 1st quarter worth $370,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 70,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.97% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF alerts:

EWH traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,131,002. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a twelve month low of $21.42 and a twelve month high of $28.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.68.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.