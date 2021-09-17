iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) Trading Down 3.2%

iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW) shares fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.25 and last traded at $4.25. 48,377 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 575,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.39.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IPW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Roth Capital began coverage on iPower in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on iPower in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that iPower Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPW. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iPower in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,582,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iPower in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iPower in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,192,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iPower in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,035,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in iPower in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

About iPower (NASDAQ:IPW)

iPower Inc supplies hydroponics equipment online in the United States. It offers various products, including advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brands through its Zenhydro.com website and various third-party e-commerce channels.

