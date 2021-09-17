IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CLRG) Short Interest Update

IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CLRG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CLRG stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.50. 476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,604. IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $35.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.89.

