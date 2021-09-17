IQeon (IQN) Price Hits $1.83

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 17th. During the last week, IQeon has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. IQeon has a total market capitalization of $10.05 million and $564,718.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IQeon coin can currently be purchased for $1.83 or 0.00003877 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00059648 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002853 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.74 or 0.00132892 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00013380 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00045586 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.73 or 0.00768377 BTC.

IQeon Profile

IQeon is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. The official website for IQeon is iqeon.io . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IQeon is medium.com/@iqeon

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

IQeon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IQeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

