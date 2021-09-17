iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Bought by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 9.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IUSG. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 92.2% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IUSG opened at $108.04 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $75.94 and a one year high of $109.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.82.

