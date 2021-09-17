iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Stock Position Lifted by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,238 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000.

FALN stock opened at $30.43 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $30.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.67.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

