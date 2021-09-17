iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Sets New 12-Month High at $52.17

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.17 and last traded at $52.17, with a volume of 141772 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.46.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.81 and its 200 day moving average is $46.57.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INDY. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares India 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 113.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 52.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $277,000.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

