iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 723.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $583,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 39.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HYGH stock opened at $88.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.46. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.38 and a 1 year high of $88.49.

