iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Short Interest Down 52.0% in August

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 556,600 shares, a drop of 52.0% from the August 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,163,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ AAXJ opened at $87.02 on Friday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a one year low of $73.96 and a one year high of $102.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.71.

About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

