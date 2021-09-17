iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Short Interest Down 52.0% in August

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 556,600 shares, a drop of 52.0% from the August 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,163,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ AAXJ opened at $87.02 on Friday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a one year low of $73.96 and a one year high of $102.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.71.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

