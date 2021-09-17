iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Acquired by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 36.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.1% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

EEM stock opened at $51.59 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $42.29 and a 52-week high of $58.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.45.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

