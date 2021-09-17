iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,892 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Marotta Asset Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 123,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter.

EIRL stock opened at $61.94 on Friday. iShares MSCI Ireland ETF has a 12-month low of $38.99 and a 12-month high of $62.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.09.

