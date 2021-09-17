iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 281,078 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 3,491,806 shares.The stock last traded at $64.89 and had previously closed at $65.18.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.87 and a 200 day moving average of $62.26.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1,227.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

