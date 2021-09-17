iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $4,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3,799.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,563,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,322 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 250.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,063,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,419 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $54,090,000. Bell Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $10,678,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 128.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 63,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IBB traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $171.25. The company had a trading volume of 79,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,166,858. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.31. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $177.37.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.