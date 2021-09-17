iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Crewe Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 6.1% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $24,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

IJH traded down $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $268.33. 32,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,727. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.78. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $175.98 and a 1 year high of $277.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

