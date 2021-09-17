iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 348.5% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

TIP traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,244,744. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.51 and a fifty-two week high of $130.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.19 and its 200-day moving average is $127.57.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.