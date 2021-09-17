Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Receives $1.84 Average PT from Brokerages

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.84.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Isoray in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1.25 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Isoray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

ISR opened at $0.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.45. The firm has a market cap of $93.88 million, a PE ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.02. Isoray has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $2.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISR. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Isoray by 141.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,260,228 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 1,911,696 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Isoray by 163.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,040,560 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 1,884,898 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Isoray by 204.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 984,227 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 660,491 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Isoray by 4,807.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 519,042 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 508,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in Isoray by 40.3% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 537,400 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 154,400 shares in the last quarter. 12.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Isoray

IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The company focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.

