Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Receives $1.84 Average PT from Brokerages

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.84.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Isoray in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1.25 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Isoray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.
ISR opened at $0.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.45. The firm has a market cap of $93.88 million, a PE ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.02. Isoray has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $2.81.
About Isoray
IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The company focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.
