Isthmus Partners LLC Invests $47,000 in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OTIS. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 374.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,892,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072,265 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $167,464,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,379,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,634 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,335,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,388 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,834,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.10.

In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $88.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.85. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $58.04 and a 1-year high of $92.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.86.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.