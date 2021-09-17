Isthmus Partners LLC Takes Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Masimo by 535.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Masimo by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Masimo by 24.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $273.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.93. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.97 and a beta of 0.79. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $205.10 and a 1 year high of $287.34.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.60 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MASI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.60.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

