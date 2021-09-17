Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) Downgraded by Cowen

Cowen downgraded shares of Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $31.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $30.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Itamar Medical from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Itamar Medical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itamar Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Itamar Medical has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.81.

Shares of Itamar Medical stock opened at $30.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.89. The company has a market cap of $488.07 million, a P/E ratio of -28.58 and a beta of 1.13. Itamar Medical has a fifty-two week low of $16.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.46.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Itamar Medical will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Itamar Medical by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Itamar Medical by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the period. 43.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itamar Medical Company Profile

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, selling, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices based on peripheral arterial tone signals. It develops and markets two products, namely, WatchPAT and EndoPAT. The WatchPAT diagnoses sleep apnea, which has been proven to be a substantial risk factor in cardiac disease.

