Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Short Interest Down 45.1% in August

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a drop of 45.1% from the August 15th total of 4,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Iterum Therapeutics stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.63. The stock had a trading volume of 18,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,669. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.24. Iterum Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $3.00.

Get Iterum Therapeutics alerts:

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. On average, analysts anticipate that Iterum Therapeutics will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Gabelli upgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.70 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. G.Research cut shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.69 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.91.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITRM. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Iterum Therapeutics by 3,304.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,560,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485,175 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Iterum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Iterum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,598,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Iterum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new position in Iterum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $888,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

Iterum Therapeutics Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of sulopenem to be potentially the first and only oral and intravenous (IV) branded penem available. The company was founded by Corey N. Fishman on June 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Iterum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iterum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.