ITM Power (LON:ITM) PT Lowered to GBX 500

ITM Power (LON:ITM) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 500 ($6.53) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Monday, June 14th. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of ITM Power to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 526.67 ($6.88).

Shares of LON:ITM opened at GBX 395 ($5.16) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 432.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 431.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 7.86. ITM Power has a one year low of GBX 220.50 ($2.88) and a one year high of GBX 724 ($9.46). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.18 billion and a PE ratio of -71.82.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

