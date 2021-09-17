Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Holdings Raised by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $5,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:J opened at $133.69 on Friday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.15 and a 1 year high of $145.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

