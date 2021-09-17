JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Gap Down to $77.90

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $77.90, but opened at $75.90. JD.com shares last traded at $76.22, with a volume of 100,699 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JD shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. CLSA reduced their target price on JD.com from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.70.

Get JD.com alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.77.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $2.58. The business had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in JD.com by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,440,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,832,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657,052 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in JD.com by 17.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,635,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $689,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,584 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in JD.com by 36.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,100,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $566,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,781 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its holdings in JD.com by 67.9% during the second quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 6,505,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $519,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,900 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in JD.com by 34.9% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,274,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $500,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,972 shares during the period. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.