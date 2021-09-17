Jeanmichel Ribieras Sells 4,417 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) Stock

International Paper (NYSE:IP) SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

IP opened at $57.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.79. International Paper has a 1-year low of $38.38 and a 1-year high of $65.27.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. Equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 73.21%.

IP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Argus upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Stephens upgraded International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IP. FMR LLC increased its position in International Paper by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after buying an additional 16,114 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in International Paper by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 422,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,829,000 after purchasing an additional 10,660 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 194,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,761,000 after purchasing an additional 21,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.