Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) a €89.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

COP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, August 6th. Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($102.35) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €83.17 ($97.84).

ETR COP opened at €77.30 ($90.94) on Tuesday. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €59.40 ($69.88) and a 1-year high of €85.40 ($100.47). The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion and a PE ratio of 60.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €74.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is €71.02.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

