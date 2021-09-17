Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Cabot in a report released on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $5.70 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.90. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cabot’s FY2023 earnings at $6.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

Get Cabot alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Loop Capital raised Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.89.

CBT opened at $50.44 on Thursday. Cabot has a one year low of $34.84 and a one year high of $65.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.70 and its 200-day moving average is $55.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -52.00 and a beta of 1.64.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.70 million. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Cabot in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Cabot in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cabot by 100.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cabot in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in Cabot in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is 67.31%.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.