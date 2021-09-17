Jefferies Financial Group Increases Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Price Target to $103.00

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $99.00 to $103.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.07) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LYV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.00.

Shares of LYV opened at $86.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.01. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 1.34. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1-year low of $47.97 and a 1-year high of $94.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $575.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.84 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 114.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 47.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 491,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,091,000 after acquiring an additional 157,909 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 17.2% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 32.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 46,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 11,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 144.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,292,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,207,000 after acquiring an additional 763,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

