Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) versus The Ziegler Companies (OTCMKTS:ZGCO) Head-To-Head Review

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) and The Ziegler Companies (OTCMKTS:ZGCO) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Jefferies Financial Group and The Ziegler Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jefferies Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 The Ziegler Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Jefferies Financial Group currently has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.74%. Given Jefferies Financial Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Jefferies Financial Group is more favorable than The Ziegler Companies.

Profitability

This table compares Jefferies Financial Group and The Ziegler Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jefferies Financial Group 19.62% 16.08% 2.84% The Ziegler Companies N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.4% of Jefferies Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Jefferies Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.8% of The Ziegler Companies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Jefferies Financial Group has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Ziegler Companies has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jefferies Financial Group and The Ziegler Companies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jefferies Financial Group $6.01 billion 1.50 $775.24 million $2.65 13.75 The Ziegler Companies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Jefferies Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than The Ziegler Companies.

Summary

Jefferies Financial Group beats The Ziegler Companies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group. The Merchant Banking segment includes various merchant banking businesses and investments, primarily including Linkem, Vitesse Energy Finance and JETX Energy, real estate, Idaho Timber, and FXCM. The Corporate segment pertains to cash and cash equivalents, financial instruments owned, and deferred tax asset of the firm. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About The Ziegler Companies

Ziegler Cos., Inc. engages in the provision of investment banking services for the healthcare, senior living, religion, and education sectors. It operates through the following segments: Institutional, Wealth Management, and Corporate. The Institutional segment consists of investment banking, corporate finance, financial advisory, fixed income institutional sales and trading, private placement, and financial services. The Wealth Management segment offers financial products and financial planning services through its retail branch distribution network. The Corporate segment includes company’s proprietary investing and financing activities. The company was founded by Ben Ziegler in 1902 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

