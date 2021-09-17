Jeffrey Miles Ryan Sells 17,170 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Stock

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 17,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $135,471.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Miles Ryan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zynga alerts:

On Monday, July 19th, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 1,715 shares of Zynga stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $17,767.40.

On Thursday, July 1st, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 11,319 shares of Zynga stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $121,113.30.

NASDAQ:ZNGA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.01. 38,048,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,380,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.06 and a beta of 0.03. Zynga Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $12.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.04.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Zynga by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,545,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,411,000 after acquiring an additional 881,286 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Zynga by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 513,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 20,922 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Zynga by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 34,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zynga by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,993,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,357,000 after acquiring an additional 221,624 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Zynga in the 1st quarter valued at $10,188,000. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZNGA shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.23.

About Zynga

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.