Joel L. Poppen Sells 4,984 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $370,759.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joel L. Poppen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Micron Technology alerts:

On Monday, July 12th, Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $392,539.84.

Shares of MU stock opened at $74.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MU. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.37.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,446,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,516,154,000 after purchasing an additional 426,552 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,005,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,909,514,000 after purchasing an additional 694,381 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 36,899,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,402,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283,630 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,965,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,696,655,000 after purchasing an additional 742,598 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,596,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,575,702,000 after purchasing an additional 635,287 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.