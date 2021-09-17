John F. Coleman Sells 1,900 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Stock

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total transaction of $333,222.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock traded down $3.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $170.62. 681,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,991. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.26, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.43 and a twelve month high of $184.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.72.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.61 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.48% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 58.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 3,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

EGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.56.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

