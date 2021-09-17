Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.7% of Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 21.9% in the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 46,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 60,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 107,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,728,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 125,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $1.38 on Friday, hitting $163.84. 90,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,092,404. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.29 and a 200 day moving average of $167.17.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

