Joint Ventures (JOINT) Trading Down 26.3% This Week

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded down 25% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. One Joint Ventures coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded down 26.3% against the dollar. Joint Ventures has a market capitalization of $49,407.96 and $6,420.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00060073 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002796 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.50 or 0.00135532 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00013467 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.90 or 0.00770896 BTC.

Joint Ventures Profile

Joint Ventures (JOINT) is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Joint Ventures Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

