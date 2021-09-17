Joseph Levin Sells 70,450 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Stock

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Director Joseph Levin sold 70,450 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.64, for a total transaction of $11,739,788.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Joseph Levin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Match Group alerts:

On Monday, September 13th, Joseph Levin sold 200 shares of Match Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total value of $33,058.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of Match Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $4,234,644.92.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Joseph Levin sold 5,025 shares of Match Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $832,290.75.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $160.06 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.61 and a twelve month high of $174.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.53. The company has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.25, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $707.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.07 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 22.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.22.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the second quarter worth $33,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.