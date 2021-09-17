JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €225.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €161.00 ($189.41) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays set a €223.00 ($262.35) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €220.00 ($258.82) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €193.00 ($227.06) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €206.00 ($242.35) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pernod Ricard presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €201.50 ($237.06).

Shares of EPA RI opened at €183.10 ($215.41) on Monday. Pernod Ricard has a 52-week low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 52-week high of €136.25 ($160.29). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €183.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €175.90.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

