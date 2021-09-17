JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Price Target to GBX 1,300

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JD Sports Fashion currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,147.50 ($14.99).

JD Sports Fashion stock opened at GBX 1,141.50 ($14.91) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 972.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 920.85. JD Sports Fashion has a 1 year low of GBX 684.09 ($8.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,069.50 ($13.97). The stock has a market cap of £11.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.63.

In related news, insider Peter Alan Cowgill acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 862 ($11.26) per share, for a total transaction of £431,000 ($563,104.26).

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

