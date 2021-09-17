JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) to Neutral

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated an “average” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $46.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.97. TotalEnergies has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $50.41.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.05 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 7.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that TotalEnergies will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter worth $59,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 784.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in TotalEnergies by 646.2% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in TotalEnergies by 14,058.3% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the first quarter valued at $105,000. 5.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

